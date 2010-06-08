Goldman Sachs: Microsoft Is Falling Behind In Tablets Just Like It Fell Behind In Phones

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Steve Ballmer might think the iPad is the same thing as a PC just in a different form, but Wall Street isn’t buying it.In a note picked up at TechFlash, Goldman Sachs analyst Sarah Friar says, “Given iPad’s success, tablet PC’s dominate many investor conversations, as it has created the potential of a fourth consumption device (PC, phone, TV and now tablet).”



She adds, “Microsoft has not yet publicly outlined a product roadmap for tablets and we do not anticipate a meaningful product out for the holiday season, giving Apple a 12-18 month lead, similar to its lead in smartphones.”

