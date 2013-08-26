REPORT: Goldman Banker Accused Of Rape Was Found Hiding In His Car

New details have emerged in the case of Jason Lee, a Goldman Sachs banker

arrested on alleged rape chargesin the Hamptons last week.

Now on leave from the bank, Lee is a managing director in Goldman’s equity capital markets group. FINRA records show he has been with the firm since 1998.

According to a report in the East Hampton Star, a grand jury will soon indict Lee on charges of first-degree rape.

Here’s how the Star says it went down: Lee and friend Rene Duncan went to a Hamptons restaurant to celebrate Lee’s birthday where they met a group of foreign students, including the alleged victim. The party continued at Lee’s rental home. At some point during the evening, Lee and the 20-year-old victim went into the house and the alleged rape occurred.

After one of the other foreign students borrowed Duncan’s car to drive another home and did not return, Duncan called the police to report the car as stolen (the car was found the next day).

But the police still came to the East Hampton house. From the Star:

With police now at the scene, the source said, the brother of the alleged victim drew a female officer aside and led her into the house, where the 20-year-old, who was crying, was interviewed. According to the source, Mr. Lee then went to the driveway, got into his late-model Range Rover — which has dark, tinted windows — and tried to hide; it was there that he was found by police. Detectives were called, and the distraught woman eventually agreed to press charges.

The grand jury indictment has been fast-tracked because the victim had planned to return to her home country in the near future, according to the report.

