If Goldman Is Getting Closer To An SEC Settlement, Here's How It's Going To Work

In recent days, media coverage of the Goldman Sachs/SEC investigations has died down. rumours have surfaced now and then, usually speaking of some kind of settlement talk.

CNBC’s John Carney explains that neither side really wants to budge. The SEC really wants to nail Goldman to set a good public example of the bank and Goldman won’t admit guilt because, well, it’s Goldman Sachs.



CNBC: Goldman is wary of settling any case while the accusation of fraud is outstanding. Part of this wariness is rooted in the reputational damage that could come from seeming to give up resisting the fraud accusation. More importantly, the company is concerned about the host of private class-action lawsuits that would surely follow any SEC settlement.

Lucky for Goldman, there’s a legal loophole that could keep the SEC happy, Goldman from admitting guilt, and everybody happy. It involves ditching charges that involve the word “fraud” and copping a plea instead. Carney explains:

The SEC accused Goldman with violating Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Section 17(a) of the Securities Act. Both are anti-fraud provisions. Like most anti-fraud statutes, Section 10(b) requires the government to prove a fraudulent intent. The first subsection of Section 17(a) also requires proof of fraudulent intent. But the second and third subsections of 17(a) do not require any proof of intent to defraud. This makes accusations based on the second and third subsections much easier to prove—and perhaps easier for Goldman to stomach.

In fact, subsection 17(a)(2) does not even employ any form of the word “fraud” or “deceit.” It makes the sale of a security or a derivative unlawful if a material omission renders the sale merely “misleading.”

The SEC’s claim against Goldman based on this subsection is its strongest and easiest to prove.

Either way, Goldman may jump at the opportunity should it present itself. The firm will still have to disgorge a large chunk of cash, possibly as high as $1 billion, but at least the case will be behind them. Goldman wants to spend its time making money, not settling cases.

