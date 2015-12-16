Goldman Sachs just made a round of promotions in a record-breaking business

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Goldman Sachs just made a handful of promotions in its mergers and acquisitions business.

The Wall Street firm promoted four bankers — Stephan Feldgoise, Matt McClure, Mark Sorrell, and John Vaske — to leadership roles in the mergers and acquisitions, or M&A, division, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider.

Goldman is currently ranked no. 1 for global M&A, with $1.76 trillion in deal activity this year, and no. 1 in US M&A, with $1.20 trillion in deal activity. Those are the highest M&A volumes by any bank on record, according to Dealogic.

Goldman was also the first bank on record to reach $1 trillion in US M&A advisory on November 23, 2015, according to Dealogic.

Feldgoise and McClure will become coheads of M&A in the Americas, according to the memo, while Sorrell will lead M&A in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Feldgoise is currently head of M&A for the Natural Resources Group, while McClure is M&A head for the Industrials Group. Sorrell is cohead of the UK investment bank.

Vaske, who is currently cochairman of the Natural Resources Group, will become cochairman of global M&A.

Feldgoise, McClure and Sorrell effectively replace Michael Carr and Gilberto Pozzi, who in February were named global coheads of M&A, along with Gregg Lemkau. Carr had been head of Americas M&A while Pozzi had been head of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

NOW WATCH: The story behind the famously offensive twitter account that parodies Wall Street culture



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.