There's A Unit At Goldman Sachs That Can't Hold On To Its Top Bankers

Senior energy banker Adam Peakes is leaving Goldman Sachs to join other Goldman alum at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, according to Bloomberg.

Ex-Goldman partner Bobby Tudor launched Tudor, Pickering in 2007 with Dan Pickering and Maynard Holt, who also came from Blankfein’s bank.

(Incidentally Tudor, Pickering just got millions in funding from another ex-Goldman partner, former Vice Chairman Byron Trott who launched BDT Capital in 2009.)

Another senior energy banker, F. Brady Parish, left the bank last year to run the Houston office of Moelis & Co, the energy dealmaking firm launched by the firmer president of the UBS’ investment bank.

Peakes in his basketball glory days.

William Montgomery, a Goldman partner in Houston, is moving into private-equity, and managing director Raymond Strong quit earlier this year and is moving to Evercore, Bloomberg said.With a massive spike in energy deals, firms are clearly offering senior bankers a better deal than Goldman. A problem they’re having elsewhere in the firm too…

(Though not an issue at Goldman Sachs International, where bankers and traders are making a killing!)

At Goldman, Peakes has risen to a Managing Director in the Global Natural Resources Group, based in Houston. He mainly covers exploration, production and oil field service sectors. He earned his MBA from Harvard.

He’ll reportedly have the same title at Tudor.

And fun fact, he played professional basketball in France.

