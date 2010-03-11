Goldman Sachs Loses Its Top Guy In China

John Carney
snake liquor china alcohol chinese

The chairman of Goldman Sachs China operations has quit.

The Financial Times reports that Fred Hu will retire as a partner next month after a 13-year career at Goldman, according to an internal memo obtained by the FT. Hu is planning to set up a private equity fund that will do Chinese deals, according to the FT (which cites “people familiar with the matter.”)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.