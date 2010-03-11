Goldman Sachs Loses Its Top Guy In China

The chairman of Goldman Sachs China operations has quit.



The Financial Times reports that Fred Hu will retire as a partner next month after a 13-year career at Goldman, according to an internal memo obtained by the FT. Hu is planning to set up a private equity fund that will do Chinese deals, according to the FT (which cites “people familiar with the matter.”)

