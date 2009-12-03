Goldman Sachs Looks Down On Tan People

Apparently Goldman doesn’t like to see its people with tans.



Someone who was an analyst for three years at the firm told Bethany Mclean that she remembers “being told that having a tan in the summer was a bad sign, because it meant that you weren’t working hard enough.”

Mclean has more on the king of all banks in her Vanity Fair article on Goldman Sachs.

