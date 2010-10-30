Goldman Sachs Analyst Gets Hazed During First Week On The Job

Turns out seniors at college are way better at hazing than senior traders.

Photo: Wikipedia

Two senior Goldman Sachs traders had a little bit of fun with a new analyst in London recently, the Evening Standard reports.In his first week, the new recruit waltzed into one of the rooms off the trading floors to find two of his superiors watching TV.



He introduced himself, and then…

Then this happened, (The name, sadly, has been changed.)

“I am going to call you DavisCO, it’s better,” the senior man said.

“Right, well that’s not my name. It’s Davison.”

“Not any more it’s not, it’s now DavisCO. That’s a better name for you.”

“Well, OK, I guess you can call me that,” said the graduate.

“Now, go and tell human resources you need to have your name changed on the system and your email. You are now DavisCO.”

“Are you being serious?”

“Completely f***ing serious, and I’ll check to make sure you do as well.”

We’re sure his real name, and the name they made up for him, was much better.

Anyway, the rookie scampered off to HR to follow up on the orders.

And the senior guys, of course, laughed at him.

The lesson to be learned here is simple – don’t be stupid.

Obviously this is nothing compared to the hazing that goes on at colleges across the country each year. And we bet the freshman torture at the bank used to be way worse before Blankfein and his bretheren pulled out all the stops to make sure the firm seems as well-behaved and virtuous as possible.

For the full story, go to the London Evening Standard.

via Here is the City

