GOLDMAN CEO TO STAFF WORLDWIDE: 'This is not a policy we support'

Lloyd Blankfein. Picture: Getty Images

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has sent a voicemail message to all staff in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

It follows Trump’s signing of an executive order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — from entering the US, including US green card holders.

“This is not a policy we support,” Blankfein said in the message.

“[We] are focused on supporting our colleagues and their families who may be affected.”

Here is the full text of the message:

“This is Lloyd. The President has issued an executive order that, generally, bans individuals from seven different countries from entering the United States and freezes the broader refugee program. This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the order has been enjoined at least temporarily. If the order were to become or remain effective, I recognise that there is potential for disruption to the firm, and especially to some of our people and their families. I want to assure all of you that we will work to minimise such disruption to the extent we can within the law and are focused on supporting our colleagues and their families who may be affected. Let me close by quoting from our business principles: ‘For us to be successful, our men and women must reflect the diversity of the communities and cultures in which we operate. That means we must attract, retain and motivate people from many backgrounds and perspectives. Being diverse is not optional; it is what we must be.’ Now is a fitting time to reflect on those words and the principles that underlie them.”

Blankfein supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the election campaign.

His former no. 2 deputy, ex-President and COO Gary Cohn, recently left the firm to join Trump’s administration as head of the National Economic Council. Two other Trump hires, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and chief strategist Steve Bannon, are also former Goldman Sachs employees.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Blankfein said that Trump cannot take full credit for the stock market rally over the past few months.

JPMorgan’s operating committee, which includes CEO Jamie Dimon, on Sunday sent a memo to employees expressing its “unwavering commitment” to staff.

A number of business leaders from the tech world also spoke out against the immigration ban over the weekend, including Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, and Tim Cook.

NOW WATCH: Harvard economist Rogoff explains why he is so optimistic about the economy under President Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.