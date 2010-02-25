Lloyd Blankfein Gets Involved In The Mideast Peace Process

Lloyd Blankfein’s newest role is peacemaker in a surprise 20-four hour visit to Israel.



The doer of “God’s work” found himself at a round table session of Israeli and Palestinian government and business leaders, according to Globes Online

The meeting was to discuss a path forward that would allow Israeli and Palestinian businesses to operate without the distraction of politics.

Mr. Blankfein surely knows plenty about the separation of government and business.

Oh wait…

