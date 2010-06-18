Goldman's Other Embarrassing Marketing Documents

In its Senate hearing recently, Goldman execs said that Goldman provided very few mortgages directly to people.



Those people are clients of Goldman-owned Litton Loan Servicing, a small provider and modifier of home mortgages, and according to the Financial Times, they’re not happy.

Litton’s had so many complaints over the years that Better Business Bureau tried to revoke their membership in 2005, but Litton’s head, Larry Litton Sr., resigned and stopped the process.

Then his son took over the company and Goldman bought it in 2007.

Larry Litton Jr. told the FT that his father only resigned because the Better Business Bureau wasn’t able to fully grasp the company’s business strategy.

Now run by Goldman and Litton Jr., the company has still had almost 800 complaints in the past three years, 390 of which are complaints from the past year.

But because Goldman doesn’t put it’s name on the marketing documents, many of its clients had no idea that Goldman owned it.

Not putting its name on marketing documents might be a way for Goldman to avoid dealing directly with average, distressed consumers who say that Litton charged them too much.

From the FT in another article about Litton:

Many complaints against Litton come from consumers who say they entered into “trial” mortgage modification programmes that reduced their payments, only to find out later that they had been denied a permanent modification and owed more money than they would have if they had not entered the programme.

Many whom the FT contacted had no idea that it was actually Goldman that owned the unit they’re complaining against.

Goldman apparently says that they have extensive procedures in place to make sure that they don’t use any information from Litton inappropriately, but their purchase of the company had to give Goldman an inside look at the US housing market.

And the FT hears that Litton Jr. doesn’t interact with anyone senior at Goldman, but certainly talks with lower-level employees.

So there’s another interesting case of Goldman’s selectively leaving names off marketing materials.

But hey! Here’s some fun proof that Goldman is actually doing God’s work –>

