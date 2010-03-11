Goldman Sachs Is Now Literally Selling The Loony Bin

Psychiatric Solutions (PSYS), who we wrote about earlier, is killing it. Their stock is up 18.5% to $28.35 after being officially approached by a “third party” about an acquisition.

That third party could very well be Bain Capital, who was apparently talking with Psychiatric Solutions earlier today.

Anyhow, the company has retained Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling as its legal advisor. Says The Fly:



Psychiatric Solutions (PSYS) has been approached by third parties in connection with a potential acquisition of the company. In order to consider possible responses, it has formed a special committee of the board, which has retained Goldman, Sachs (GS) and Shearman & Sterling as its financial and legal advisors, respectively. There can be no assurance that any transaction for a purchase of PSI will take place.

Photo: thinkorswim

