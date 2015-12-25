Goldman Sachs compiled an epic list of the 48 most important things that changed over the past 5 years

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images If you don’t know who Jamie Vardy is then you haven’t been paying attention.

It’s the end of another year, and a time to reflect.

But luckily for readers of Business Insider, Goldman Sachs has done all the reflecting for us and boiled it down into this epic list of all the important things that have changed since 2010.

It doesn’t seem that long ago. But some of the changes have been truly era-shaping.

The price of oil fell by 60%. Smartphones went from a gadget owned by a privileged few to a universal device. One billion people joined Facebook. The most valuable company in the world by market cap used to be Petrochina. Now it’s Apple — which tells you something about where the weight of industry is shifting.

In 2010, it was the epoch of Manchester United. Today, there is speculation that United will fire its manager (again) after a poor run of results. And now we’re living in Leicester City’s world: Back in 2010, Leicester could manage only 7th place, at their best, in the second rung of English football. Today, they’re on top of the world.

