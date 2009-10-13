Goldman Sachs Likes BRICs, Leverage, And Cyclicals

This report from Goldman is a little dated (September 4) but it contains a wealth of good charts and data which are all still perfectly useful.



Among the interesting things to watch for include the firm’s favourite themes (BRICs, companies with high operating leverage), as well as a good comparison of this market rebound compared to past ones, as measured by bounce of the trough (this is different from the other Four Bad Bears charts you’ve seen, which equalise the data starting at the peak). (via MarketFolly)

Goldman Research Where to Invest



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.