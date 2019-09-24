Goldman Sachs bankers left hundreds of suits behind in the bank's old London headquarters

Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images

Goldman Sachs’ bankers literally have been ditching suits for casual wear as hundreds of tailored suits have been left at the banks old London headquarters, Financial News reported.

Goldman said that suits had piled up over the years.

Since David Solomon took over the American bank, codes have been relaxed including the dress code, favouring “a more casual environment.”

Goldman Sachs’ bankers left behind hundreds of tailored suits at bank’s old office in London, including some that reportedly may cost more than a grand each.

The bank told Markets Insider that it discovered hundreds of suits had been left by current and ex-workers in its old office, as the bank over the summer began the process of moving its London headquarters to a new £1 billion ($US1.24 billion) facility.

The story was first reported by Financial News.

The new 1.1-million-square-foot building is among the City’s largest – it’s around the corner from St. Paul’s Cathedral and within the ancient Roman walls enclosing the Square Mile.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs’ new boss, David Solomon announced that the company would aim to become much more casual, which meant ditching the formal wear for a more relaxed working environment.

While t-shirts and flip flops aren’t quite allowed at the bank, the move reflected “the changing nature of workplaces generally in favour of a more casual environment,” David Solomon, CEO of the bank said in an internal note in March.

Rather than simply scrapping the suits – the bank is planning to have them dry cleaned and given to charity.

“The suits, which have piled up over the course of Goldman’s 19 years at its offices on Fleet Street, are unlikely to be run of the mill, with financiers often favouring bespoke tailoring that can cost more than £1,000,” Financial News reported.

The new Goldman Sachs building, in Plumtree Court in Farringdon, will host about 6,500 employees.

A previous version of this story incorrectly cited Goldman Sachs as saying that some of the suits cost £1,000. That detail was speculated by Financial News. Business Insider regrets the error.

