Goldman Sachs Learns Why PR Spin Rarely Works In A Crisis

One of the biggest challenges facing a company under fire is to resist the temptation to downplay the severity of the crisis.

And while there is no shortage of crisis communications advisors who may advocate telling white lies or less inflammatory half truths — a practice euphemistically known as “spin” – that approach almost invariably makes the situation worse.

Goldman Sachs’ misguided PR effort to combat its mounting reputational crisis is a textbook example.

When the SEC first unveiled charges alleging that Goldman misled investors when it sold a package of risky subprime mortgage-related securities known as Abacus, the mighty investment bank wasted no time to thunder that the civil allegations were “completely unfounded” and vowing it would “vigorously” challenge them. A few hours later, Goldman issued a second statement, saying that it had lost more than $90 million on the transaction and proffered that it couldn’t have honestly believed the investments would fail given the firm’s own exposure.

Admittedly, quite a few reporters initially bought Goldman’s argument, repeating it without any objective analysis. However, all Goldman’s strategy bought them was time – not a free pass – as the media wasn’t duped for long. Within days, The New York Times reported that Goldman had insurance in place on the Abacus transaction to offset the $100 million loss and, separately, internal Goldman Sachs emails made public by a Congressional committee also suggest that Goldman handsomely profited as the housing crisis escalated. The Columbia Journalism Review has gone so far as to warn reporters to be wary of Goldman’s “forked tongue.” In addition to combating charges of fraud, Goldman must now deal with the fallout from being publicly accused of lying.

Regretfully, there are now other known incidents of spin that suggest that Goldman views the intellect of Congress and the public as cynically as the investors who were long on the Abacus deal. Goldman took out prominent ads in Politico, a newspaper closely read by Washington’s political elite, trumpeting that it was the biggest issuers of Build America Bonds; the ads neglected to mention that Goldman earns considerably higher commissions on the bonds. Goldman also seems to have leaked a story that it is mulling a requirement to compel its top executives to donate a certain portion of their earnings to charity. Giving to charity is an admirable initiative but it won’t alleviate the public’s anger about the firm’s perceived ill-gotten gains.

Goldman’s lament that the SEC’s charges are politically motivated is pretty tenuous. Decrying politics is a tad hypocritical given that many people believe that Goldman’s political connections were responsible for Washington making the firm whole on its AIG contracts. In any case, the interests of the SEC and The New York Times are closely aligned in making the fraud charges stick so the argument just won’t fly with the newspaper at the forefront of the media hunt for the rest of the story. Tongues are wagging that the SEC gave the Times a sneak preview of the fraud charges before they were even filed, perhaps as a reward for its dogged reporting. Even if the fraud charges are dismissed on summary judgment, the Times has pretty much secured itself a Pulitzer Prize.

Finally, there’s the issue of Robert Khuzami, the SEC’s enforcement chief and a prosecutor whose credentials include taking on organised crime. Although it’s been reported that Robert Khuzami previously oversaw a team of lawyers at Deutsche Bank who also were closely involved in structuring subprime mortgage-related investments similar to Abacus, Goldman would be wise to resist even veiled attacks on the enforcement chief. Given Khuzami’s impressive track record standing up to hardened criminals without the proverbial white collars, the public will likely relish the prospect of a proven legal tough roughing up Goldman’s top brass, regardless of the merits of his case.

For Goldman Sachs to survive this reputational crisis, the firm will have to devise a credible strategy that addresses both the legal and moral issues relating to its profiteering from the housing collapse. Its practice of deception and playing with the facts could potentially doom the firm. Because here is a secret that a spinmeister will never tell you: When you utilise spin as a strategy to minimize a crisis, the crisis will almost invariably spin right out of control.

Eric Starkman is the founder and president of Starkman & Associates, a public relations and corporate communications firm based in New York City. This post originally appeared on their blog, and it is republished here with permission.



