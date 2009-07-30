Goldman Sachs Lawyer Caught In Pervert Sting

A lawyer for Goldman Sachs has been accused of luring an underage teenager with explicit internet chat and then trying to consummate the cyber-affair by travelling to Westchester.

Todd Genger, was caught in a sting operation aimed at perverts who solicit young girls for sex, the Daily News reports.

From the Daily News:

In reality, the “girl” Genger was chasing was an undercover investigator posing as a teen in the chat room, the Westchester County district attorney’s office said.

Genger, a Manhattan resident who is married and has three children, was snared after a series of Internet conversations that began April 13 and ended Monday, officials said.

The investigator was posing as a 15-year-old and made it clear “she” was underage, said Lucien Chalfen, a spokesman for the district attorney.

Genger was charged with atttempting to disseminate indecent material to a minor. He’s been released on his own recognizance pending an August 11 court date.

