Goldman Sachs Launches Desperate Charm Offensive To Save Reputation

Top Goldman officials in London have embarked on a desperate charm offensive following a series of allegations that threaten to do irreparable damage to the reputation of the Wall Street firm.The calls were being made as Gordon Brown said “hundreds of millions of dollars” should be paid to taxpayers if allegations of fraud at Goldman Sachs were true. On a campaign visit to Coventry, the prime minister said: “If what happened at Goldman Sachs and any other bank is proven to be wrong, then hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation should be paid to British banks and, because we are the biggest shareholder in many of them, to the British taxpayer.”



