IT'S OFFICIAL: Goldman Sachs is ready to lend you money

Goldman Sachs is officially launching its consumer loan platform, Marcus.

The online lending tool, which you can find at Marcus.com, will offer fixed-rate, no-fee personal loans of up to $30,000 for two- to six-year periods.

“Marcus offers an option for consumers who are searching for a simpler alternative to credit card borrowing, where rates can change and multiple fees can be charged,” said Harit Talwar, who is leading the initiative for Goldman Sachs.

The platform is named after Goldman Sachs cofounder Marcus Goldman.

The Marcus launch marks another step towards consumer retail banking for Goldman, which is arguably the best known investment bank in the world. The firm in April launched a digital savings account on GSBank.com, offering customers a 1.05% interest rate on their deposits, which can be as little as $1.

Marcus has no fees and allows customers to choose their monthly payment date and customise payment options.

Goldman will mail a code to millions of prospective customers, enabling them to apply. Down the road, the product will be available more broadly.

