Goldman Sachs' Reverse Sexism: Firm Cuts Man's Bonus 25%, But Not Woman's For Kissing

The sexual discrimination lawsuit against Goldman Sachs filed last week seems only to be affecting the women at the firm, who are writing articles and talking to the media about what happened.



But maybe it’s the men who should really be pissed. In a Daily Beast piece out today, Heidi Moore describes an incident last year, when a male MD (managing director) and a woman associate made out at work.

Word got out and because neither of them had reported the incident (employees are supposed to tell their boss about relationships and sexual incidents, discriminatory or not), Goldman took 25% off of his bonus for “bad judgment.”

From the Daily Beast:

It was probably the most expensive kiss of the banker’s life: at the end of the year, Goldman chopped his bonus by 25% for bad judgment, this person said. Both bankers are still working at the firm.

So the male MD was punished, but not the female?

We emailed Goldman’s PR because that sounds ludicrous, but they haven’t gotten back to us yet.

Maybe it’s because he’s the superior, but we won’t know until we hear back from Goldman.

