Goldman Sachs Just Invested $450 Million In A Company That Isn't Allowed Inside The Firm

The bank’s $450 million investment in Facebook at a massive $50 billion valuation is the latest indication that Goldman Sachs is dazzled by the popular social networking site.



But it’s not the first time Goldman indicated how much it respects Facebook.

While its employees are on the clock, Goldman prevents them from accessing the website on their company computers.

It probably does so because if it didn’t, Goldman employees would view 22 pages per day like the rest of us average Facebook users.

In other words: Goldman has known for a long time about how addictive the site is.

Also, maybe Facebook will be un-blocked at Goldman at some point in the future because, let’s face it, it’s odd that the firm has $450 million sitting with a company that it doesn’t allow its employees to view (Gmail also isn’t allowed). Those lost pageviews are lost ad-revenue.

Earlier: Goldman Sachs Invests $450 Million In Facebook At A $50 Billion Valuation

