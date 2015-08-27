Goldman Sachs just hit a mythical number for M&A advice

Goldman Sachs just hit the $US1 trillion mark for advisory work on mergers and acquisitions deals.

The U.S. investment bank ranks at the top bank for global M&A work, and the timing of it achieving Wall Street’s equivalent of the platinum record is telling.

It took until December for Goldman to hit the magical $US1 trillion mark last year.

This year, according to data from Dealogic, it didn’t even take until September.

It’s a sign of how much M&A has risen in the wake of the financial crisis. Until last year, when Goldman advised on $US1 trillion worth of M&A, no bank had worked on $US1 trillion worth of deals from the onset of the recession, forward.

But, now, as M&A in 2015 is closing in on all-time highs, Wall Street’s biggest banks are getting an opportunity to make up for lost time.

It should be no surprise given Goldman’s performance so far this year. Goldman Sachs was Wall Street’s top bank for dealmaking for the first half of 2015, in the U.S. and around the world.

As of today Goldman Sachs has advised on $US1 trillion of global M&A deals (250 deals) in 2015; 2nd time it has done more than $US1tr in a year

— Dealogic (@Dealogic) August 26, 2015

