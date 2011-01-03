Goldman Sachs Just Bought The Facebook IPO

By investing $450 million in Facebook at a $50 billion valuation — and helping Facebook raise as much as another $1.5 billion, as the NYT reported — Goldman Sachs got a little extra: It’s now in the driver’s seat to eventually take Facebook public.



Beyond whatever it makes on its investment, the fees will be a great bonus.

Win-win.

Earlier: Goldman Sachs Invests $450 Million In Facebook At A $50 Billion Valuation

