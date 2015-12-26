There are 2 clear Wall Street winners in the year of the mega-deal

There are two clear winners on Wall Street in this year’s deal-making bonanza.

JPMorgan ranked as the top investment bank globally by fees for the year to December 17, according to data provider Dealogic, with Goldman Sachs a close second.

JPMorgan made $5.77 billion in fees for work on equity and debt deals, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated loans, according to the data. Goldman raked in more than $5.36 billion.

No other Wall Street bank cracked the $5 billion mark for investment-banking revenue.

The two banks dominated across regions and business lines.

JPMorgan ranked top in fees in equity-capital markets, debt-capital markets, and syndicated lending, according to Dealogic data. Goldman made the most in M&A banking, according to the data. In that category, JPMorgan came in second.

The two banks also took the top two spots in the regional rankings, placing first and second by fees in the US, and in Europe. Goldman Sachs also ranked third in Asia Pacific.

Here’s an in-depth look at the investment-banking rankings via Dealogic:

