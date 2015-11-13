Everyone wants to work for Goldman Sachs

Banking has taken a hit to its reputation since the 2008 financial crisis but still wins out as the profession for choice among business-minded graduates.

Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank, pipped rival JP Morgan, as the most desirable place to work after university, according to a survey by Emolument, which collects data on pay.

Alice Leguay from Emolument said: “With 40% of our students on business-related degrees, we expected to see financial institutions top the tables.

“For all the banker-bashing of the last few years, the industry still holds significant appeal for young graduates eager to pay off their student loans fast and earn their stripes at blue chip institutions,” Leguay said.

Here’s the table from Emolument:

It shows just how much homework students do when selecting a place to start their careers. On average, their expected salaries are only about 7% away from what they will get in reality, Emolument said.

Banks are trying to change the image of the gruelling entry-level job, addressing concerns that junior employees as stressed and overworked.

Goldman Sachs announced an initiative earlier this month to make it easier for young bankers to get promoted and maintain a better work-life balance.

