The man who walked away from Goldman Sachs is in talks to cohead a huge private equity firm

Private equity giant TPG could be about to hire former Goldman Sachs president Jon Winkelried.

Bloomberg’s Devin Banerjee and Kiel Porter report that Winkelried could become co-CEO of TPG, along with co-founder Jim Coulter.

Winkelried was one of the most senior executives at Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis, and was touted as a possible replacement for chief executive Lloyd Blankfein.

He stepped down from his role as co-president and co-COO at the US investment bank in 2009.

He was later referred to as ‘The man who walked away from Goldman Sachs’ in a 2010 Fortune article by William D. Cohan.

He has kept a relatively low profile since then. He signed on as an adviser to TPG’s credit funds in 2011, and earlier this year invested in Orchard Platform, a technology and infrastructure provider for marketplace lenders.

He reportedly entered into talks about the co-CEO role in June.

TPG manages $US74 billion in private equity holdings, credit assets, real estate, and hedge funds, according to Bloomberg.

We’ve reached out to TPG for comment.

