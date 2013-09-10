BREAKING: Goldman, Nike, And Visa To Join The Dow -- Alcoa, HP, And BofA Are Out

Via CNBC’s Carl Quinatinilla there’s a shakeup at the Dow Jones Industrial average

Breaking: Goldman Sachs, Nike, Visa to be added to Dow Jones Industrials. $USGS $USNKE $USV Alcoa, Bank of America, Hewlett-Packard to be removed from Dow Jones. $USAA $USBAC $USHPQ

All these moves make sense.

BofA and HP are fallen stars, and Alcoa is increasingly an irrelevancy.

Meanwhile, Nike is one of the most amazingly durable brands in the world. Visa and Goldman are two of the pillars of the modern financial system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.