WATCH: Jim O'Neill Explains Why Bad Data Isn't Shaking His Bullish Call On The US

Sam Ro

Jim O’Neill has been bullish on the U.S. economy.  But two of his favourite economic indicators – initial jobless claims and the regional Fed surveys – have been disappointing lately.

We recently challenged him on the issue.

 

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

