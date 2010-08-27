Goldman Sachs Employees Are Dressing Sexy Today (For Charity)

Some lucky Goldman Sachs employees are allowed to look sexier than usual today.



Everyone is allowed to wear jeans to the office today, provided they make a donation (at least $20) to charity.

(Goldman Sachs is matching the gifts and the money raised will go to (we think) an Army-related charity. A Goldman spokesman didn’t respond to our emails yet.)

Naturally we expected everyone entering the firm’s headquarters this morning to be wearing jeans when we headed down there this morning.

We’re still holding out hope for a shot of Lloyd Blankfein wearing Goldman’s favourite fall trend, jeggings – that’s no surprise.

But oddly, only about maybe half of the Goldman employees we saw were in jeans. In the mob of Goldsters entering the building we snapped above, there hardly any jeans-wearers. (We count ~2.)

Jeans

There were scant jeans-wearers entering the building at other times during the five or so minutes we spent stalking the building. Like the two on the left.And a few women we saw in cute white tops and jeans.

But in total, we’d estimate that the participation rate in Goldman’s charity jeans day is about half, which is generous only because we give big props to the (brave) guy we saw sporting Nantucket Reds (no pic, sorry – he was fast).

UPDATE: And we just found out why so few were wearing jeans. Because the charity effort isn’t firm wide. Something like a group of Goldman employees thought up the idea, brought it to Goldman, and they thought it was a good idea. So not everyone knew about jeans day.

