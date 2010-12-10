"I GOT THE FEVER": Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst Authors Book On Cougar Sex And Interracial Dating

Photo: Fever Book

JC Davies was an equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs and then at RIM Securities before she lost her job in finance in the fall of 2008.Quite the fire-cracker, 40-something year old Davies, instead of scrounging around for another Wall Street gig, decided to write a self-help book. On sex.



Dealbreaker brought this extraordinary woman to our attention yesterday, after receiving a promotional email about the book.

This is how J.C. introduces herself on her website site:

“She spent more than a decade managing money and writing stock opinions on Wall Street. After the market downturn of 2008, she began focusing on her other area of expertise: interracial dating.

“She has more than 20 years of experience dating men of different cultures, including: Latino, Asian, Jewish, Black and Middle Eastern men. She lives in Midtown Manhattan with her boyfriend and geriatric cat.”

If there was ever a woman who personified the phrase, truth is stranger than fiction, it’s Davies.

On her site, J.C., a Harvard grad, explains that she’s not your typical author:

Most famous authors seem to have a reputation as drunken recluses estranged from their f-cked up family. Some tragic, deeply disturbed figures. I am not a recluse, although I sometimes living among the millions in NYC I think I might like to be. I have over imbibed on occasion, but definitely not a drunk.

And it gets better.

Firstly, these are the section titles in I Got The Fever:

“Salsa Fever”

“Yellow Fever”

“Jungle Fever”

“Curry Fever”

“Shiksa Fever”

The sections refer to her yearning or “fever” for different races.

In each section there are chapters entitled: Things To Know, So You Don’t F**k Up, What The Hell Did I Get Myself Into?, What’s Hot, What’s Not, Between the Sheets, and Our Stories.

Davies says she ventured far and wide to collect her trove of personal stories – Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Connecticut and “Jersey baby.” But she didn’t make it to Staten Island – “A girl has to have her limits.”

Other highlights from her site include,

Details on her childhood: “My father hates it when I say we were poor white trash, but as my mother now admits, we spent way too much time in trailers and homes with outhouses or no electricity to be called anything else.”

Details on her family’s lack of confidence in her abilities: “It took until college that I was found to have several learning disabilities, most of which I can’t pronounce… My great aunt announced to the family that I “would never graduate from college because I was a retard!”

Details on her experience with heavy machinery, literally: “Most people know me running the city streets in my four-inch high heels, so they would probably never guess that I also have experience running heavy equipment: a backhoe, tractor, skidder, and loader.”

Details on her Wall Street peer, an Asian woman she nicknamed, “Mesohorny”: “When I started working on Wall Street the only notable Asian woman I knew was nicknamed “Mesohorny” because although she was in an über-conservative Wall Street environment she wore the same style micro-mini skirt with a man-style collared shirt (open as far as it could legally go) every single day. Every. Single. Day.”

In fact. That last section needs elaboration:

So until I wrote my book, my relationships with Asian women were few. I saw them as very snobbish. Mesohorny was the worst of the group; she would look right through you like you were nothing. You could talk right to her face and she would ignore you. You could introduce yourself over and over and she would always act like she had never met you…

And then there was all that submissive crap. It seemed like the men were only with them because they thought they were “submissive.” My momma raised me to be strong independent woman. That submissive BS just doesn’t fly with me, so neither did Asian women. But when I was researching my book I found out that I was pretty much categorically, across-the-board wrong about Asian women.

For those of you who can resist purchasing the book, there’s always her blog posts. Which are, perhaps, even better than the print version. Take our word for it.

Thank you Dealbreaker for the heads up >

