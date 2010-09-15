Did Ben Bernanke's Quantitative Easing Just Get Pushed Back?

Goldman’s Jan Hatzius has been projecting imminent QE (by November) for some time.



But his logic may have been exploded today

from WSJ.com:

Goldman Sachs expects this to happen soon given the weakness in the U.S. economy as a result of lower business inventory accumulation and a fading fiscal stimulus.

Jamie Coleman at ForexLive points out that business inventories just showed their biggest gains in 2 years. So that’s one puzzle piece not in place.

Here’s Why Hatzius Thinks We’re In For A Second Half Slowdown >

