Goldman Sachs is using Snapchat stories to lure millennials into its workforce

Goldman Sachs is getting involved with the popular social media platform Snapchat.

The banking giant is going to post a series of 10 second videos to Snapchat’s Campus Story platform, according to Matthew Zeitlin at BuzzFeed News.

“We’re very focused on campus recruiting, they’re all using these platforms, with Snapchat being on one of the biggest platforms for millennial use,” Amanda Rubin, Goldman’s head of brand and content strategy, told BuzzFeed News.

The videos ask viewers if they are a ‘small business kick-starter’, the ‘founder of a tutoring service’, a ‘youth sports coach’ or a ‘relief fund organiser’, and closes with the words ‘you can make an impact’ alongside the Goldman Sachs logo.

The ad campaign is the latest effort by Goldman Sachs to reach out to a millennial audience. Business Insider has previously reported on how the bank is try

ing to appeal to younger workers who have different career expectations, and tackle the stereotype that investment banks are hierarchical, mostly male, mostly white, and mostly Ivy League.

The videos will be the first national recruitment ads to be posted on Snapchat’s Campus Story platform.

Watch the videos and read the full story at BuzzFeed News.

