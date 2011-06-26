Goldman Sachs Is So Desperate To Get Into Ukraine It's Advising The Government For Free

Katya Wachtel
goldman ukraine

Goldman Sachs has agreed to advise the Ukraine government for free, according to Bloomberg.

The bank, “which hasn’t arranged a debt or equity sale in Ukraine since at least 1999… will advise the administration of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on managing its investments, state debt and ‘other issues of financial-policy implementation.'”

“The selection follows Goldman’s third attempt in 17 years to crack ” the former Soviet Republic.

Meanwhile other American banks including JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have work on various bond sales in Ukraine.

