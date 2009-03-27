Goldman Sachs Is On The Rebound Says Analyst

Goldman Sachs (GS) has made substantial progress with its deleveraging and has allayed liquidity concerns, says FBR analyst Steve Stelmach.



The result is that the bank is set to enjoy higher risk premiums and increased market share during this period of distress for its rivals.

Granted, the market already seems to be anticipating much of this. At $111, the stock has rebounded nicely from its lows around $50, as it actually started heading up well before the big financial rally of the last few weeks.

Here’s their summary:

• Takeaways. Goldman Sachs is operating in a weakening economy with long-term

hurdles for capital markets–intensive businesses. We believe, however, that the market

disruptions provide significant opportunities in the form of higher risk premiums (higher

returns relative to associated risks) and increased market share in what we expect will be

a difficult investment banking environment. We do not expect the company to achieve

management’s targeted 20% returns on equity (ROEs), but we believe that mid-teens

returns are attainable. We also believe that investors will take comfort in this less levered

institution that has already recognised a significant portion of credit-related write-downs.

• Value add. We expect Goldman Sachs to lose roughly 100 bps of ROE for every turn of

leverage coming off the balance sheet. Contrary to management’s opinion, we believe

that higher leverage has definitely helped the company to generate significant returns on

equity. With leverage significantly reduced (and still declining, in our opinion), we

believe that Goldman can sustain ROEs between 13% and 15%, rather than the 20%-plus

levels of the past decade.

• Valuation. GS currently trades at 1.28x tangible book value (TBV) of $88.00 and at

10.22x our 2010 EPS estimate of $11.05. Based on our current outlook for returns on

equity in the mid-teens, we believe that a valuation closer to 1.5x tangible book is

appropriate for a return on investment of 10%.

