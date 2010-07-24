Goldman Sachs Is Making A Movie About Itself

No way: Goldman Sachs is commissioning a movie about itself.



It’s like Goldman is paying for it’s own reality TV show! So 2010.

Only, apparently Goldman was way ahead of the trend.

The firm says they had this idea first in 2007, way before everyone else thinks the firm came up with the idea (which is ~6 months ago when everyone started hating Goldman).

Here’s what to expect, according to the Wall Street Journal:

Interviews with numerous past and present Goldman employees

Lloyd Blankfein, the star

High yield spreads on the black-market copies of the video, which is technically for employees only

