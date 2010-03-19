Want To Work For Goldman Sachs? Better Move To Salt Lake City

Goldman officials announced this morning that they are doubling their operations in Salt Lake City, UT.



According to the Destert News, currently Salt Lake’s Goldman office has around 700 employees. They’ll be hiring more than 450 people to bring that number to more like 1,150.

The plan is to move into 7 floors in a new building on 222 Main, “Salt Lake’s most exclusive office development,” by early 2011.

So get your resumes ready. You might want to work here.

The building has:

And a “glowing” glass veil structure at the roofline. So “in the evening, night lighting will emanate from behind the glass veil to give the building a glowing lantern effect.” (see photo)

If only it weren’t in Salt Lake..

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.