Goldman Sachs is having a monster week

Goldman Sachs’ investment banking team is having a huge week.

The US investment bank is advising US specialised industrial gas company Airgas on its $US10.3 billion sale to Air Liquide.

It is working alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch on the deal, and will share a fee of between $US40 million and $US50 million with BAML, according Jeffrey Nassof of consulting firm Freeman & Co.

Barclays and BNP Paribas are advising the buyer.

Goldman Sachs is also advising on the split of ConAgra Foods alongside Centerview. The company will split into ConAgra Brands and frozen potato business Lamb Weston. That deal is expected to generate a payday of up to $US40 million for Goldman and Centerview, Nassof said.

Crushing it

Goldman is also working on two IPOs this week: Mimecast, the cloud-based email management company which is set to price around $US100 million of shares Wednesday, and online payment service Square, which is expected to raise more than $US400 million Wednesday.

The combined payouts from both those IPOs to Goldman would be around $US10 million, Nassof said.

There is also a huge merger hanging in the balance that would be a trophy for Goldman: Pfizer-Allergan. Goldman is advising Pfizer on that transaction, which could yield nearly $US300 million in total M&A advisory fees.

Those deals extend an impressive run at Goldman. The bank has been crushing it in investment banking this year, reporting revenues of $US5.5 billion for the first nine months of the year, the highest since the first nine months of boom year 2007.

The financial-advisory business, otherwise known as M&A, is having a stellar year, with revenues of $US2.6 billion for the first nine months.

