Goldman Sachs Is Getting Bludgeoned On News Of This Criminal Probe

Our gut says the reports of a criminal probe into Goldman Sachs (GS) are kind of hot-air, and that all that’s going on is a perfunctory examination of what the SEC has charged the bank with.



But on such things we like to defer to the market, and the market seems to think this is a big deal.

The stock is getting creamed, and is down over 8%. That’s real.

