Goldman Sachs Is Conducting Image Studies In China

Goldman, worried about its reputation in the great exploding China (for good reason), apparently hired a PR firm, Brunswick, to conduct a reputational study in the country last year.From the Telegraph:



The short-term project, the findings of which are not publicly known and are unlikely to be released, [was conducted because] the bank wanted to assess the state of its reputation, a concern that has only intensified since the SEC charges, which were settled with a $550m (£358m) payment in July.

Goldman’s public image has taken on a life of its own recently. In China too, apparently.

The state-owned China Youth Daily openly attacked the bank in an article: “Many people believe Goldman Sachs – which goes around the Chinese market slurping gold and sucking silver – may have, using all kinds of deals, created even bigger losses for Chinese companies and investors than it did with its actions in the US.”

Its many PR efforts are doing a good job keeping up. Let’s review some of the hard work Goldman’s PR has done recently:

OK-ing a couple of approved anecdotes about the firm: Goldman traders are encouraged to recount stories about how they stuff their faces with burgers for charity and idolize Tom Brady

Goldman’s charm offensive, started last year

Goldman decides to engage with the public and admits its past PR strategy was probably a mistake

The Goldman Movie

It’s funny. Goldman is doing a good job of seeming like they care about what the regulars think of them, mostly by talking about how much PR they do.

