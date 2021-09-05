Goldman Sachs plans a London IPO for its $5 billion Petershill spin-off as it cashes in on the private equity boom

Goldman Sachs plans to list asset management unit Petershill on the London Stock Exchange.

The listing could reportedly value Petershill Partners at more than $US5 ($AU7) billion.

The investment vehicle holds stakes in 19 alternative asset managers worth a combined $US187 ($AU251) billion.

Goldman Sachs plans a listing for its asset management unit Petershill Partners on the London Stock Exchange that could value the investment vehicle at more than $US5 ($AU7) billion.

Petershill, which holds minority stakes in 19 alternative asset managers, will be a standalone company run by the Goldman Sachs Asset Management team and will have an independent board, the group said in a filing on Monday.

The sale of new shares for the investment firm, which manages assets worth $US187 ($AU251) billion, is expected to raise $US750 ($AU1,007) million, according to the filing. The initial public offering is likely to take place within the next month, Reuters reported, citing a source close to the deal.

The London IPO, which would offer new and existing shares, is aiming at a valuation for Petershill above $US5 ($AU7) billion, according to multiple reports.

Founded in 2007, Petershill was the first among a series of investment vehicles to take stakes in private equity and other alternative investments. Its floatation would allow it to become the largest listed alternatives business in London, according to the Financial Times.

“Through Petershill Partners, investors would benefit from the expertise of Goldman Sachs as its operator both in terms of managing the existing portfolio and developing opportunities to make additional future investments in this rapidly growing industry,” Naguib Kheraj, non-executive chair of Petershill Partners, said in the filing.

The firm has delivered high growth recently, with distributable profits to partners doubling from $US108 ($AU145) million in 2018 to $US243 ($AU326) million in 2020, and reached $US310 ($AU416) million for the 12 months ending 30 June 2021.

Petershill had a technology-focused dedication to providing growth capital in 2017, but after the pandemic it has begun to reposition to sectors including healthcare, environmental, social and governance (ESG), and balance sheet repair, according to the filing.

With the listing, Goldman seems to be tapping into the potential of private equity funds, which have soared in value over the past year as investors looked for higher returns at a time of historically low interest rates.

Petershill said its business takes advantage of the association with Goldman Sachs track record and management team, which aid its ability to source acquisitions in alternative asset management.

