Goldman Sachs Invests $24 Million In A Digital Ecommerce Agency—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Goldman Sachs has invested $24 million in Fluid Inc., a San Francisco-based digital ecommerce agency. It represents Reebok, Sears, Diapers.com, and North Face.Mullen beat Publicis & Hal Riney for the U.S. Cellular creative account.



Goodby, Silverstein & Partners has lost its $100 million Commonwealth Bank, Australia account to M&C Saatchi, Sydney.

Levi’s new print ad declares that “Hotness comes in all shapes and sizes” … even though none of their models are over a size six.

Dentsu LA will be changing its name to Attik LA on April 1 … no this is not an April fools joke.

Steven Thibodeau has left Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners after 11 years to focus on other projects, including his non-profit “LOVE” that he founded with his wife.

Mashable examines whether the new Helsinki-based startup ThingLink could create competition for Facebook ads.

People might love to watch movies on the internet, but this infographic shows that movie theatre attendance has only increased over the last five years.

Kraft and General Mills have announced their intentions to continue marketing and investing in their brands at a Consumer Analyst Group of New York meeting in spite of a bad economic environment.

The One Club has added seven advertising bigwigs to its board of directors, including The Martin Agency’s Joe Alexander, Droga5’s Ted Royer, Wieden + Kennedy’s Hal Curtis and Mark Fitzloff, Jimmy Smith of Amusement Park Entertainment, Steve Simpson of Ogilvy & Mather and Pum Lefebure of Design Army.

