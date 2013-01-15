12 Tips From Goldman To Ace Your Next Big Interview

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

There’s no denying it. The Wall Street interview process is really, really hard. We’ve heard all the interview horror stories and we’ve seen the insanely challenging questions that will leave you feeling like a complete fool.



Fortunately, Goldman Sachs has put together a Careers Blog on its website, which features a bunch of great interviewing tips.

We’ve compiled them in the slides that follow to help you ace your next interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.