Can You Answer This Goldman Sachs Interview Question About Penguins?

Goldman’s infamously difficult interview process (upwards of 8 interviews per candidate) is known to throw a few curveballs at you.



One question that’s been asked of first year analyst candidates is, “If you were shrunk to the size of a pencil and put in a blender, how would you get out?”

But that’s pretty easy compared to this other one we’ve heard Goldman asks:

How many penguins would it take to surround the North Pole? And give 2 standard deviations from your answer.

Someone who has interviewed for the firm (and made it through more than 4 interviews) said that was the toughest/weirdest he got.

