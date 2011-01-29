A Guide To Getting Your Dream Job At Goldman Sachs

Goldman’s head of recruitment told Fortune the firm receives about 10,000 applications for jobs each year.
So how do you make yourself stand out?
These are the main lessons we gleaned from an interview Fortune scored with Goldman’s Global Head of Human Capital, Edith Cooper.
Sure, Goldman is looking for someone who's academically brilliant. But your chances are multiplied exponentially if you also excel in an area besides maths.
'We define talent very broadly,' Cooper said. They're looking for someone 'who's excelled across a variety of different things.'
They're looking for a stellar track record in sport or music or commitment to the community. Just don't do anything too weird.
So basically you can't just be part of a sports team or having played clarinet for two years back in high school.
You need to demonstrate you were kind of great at it, and more importantly, you were in a leadership role.
Cooper said that Goldman likes 'people who like to be slightly uncomfortable.'
She explained that it had something to do with the fact that they work in a dynamic industry and every day is different.
So basically, just make it known you're a sucker for uncomfortable situations.
'We're known for interviewing quite extensively... and I have to admit that that is true,' Cooper said.
That's to get you used to working with a lot of people she said, and to watch how you manage those relationships.
Check out two sample interview questions from Goldman. Click here to see the one about a pencil. And click here to see the one about penguins.
Cooper focuses heavily on that fact they're looking for people who work well in teams.
It's one of the reasons they conduct interviews with another 10, 12 or even 15 people.
Cooper says that often candidates are surprised that, 'we really don't spend the majority of our time asking specifics like what know about the market.... or where the dow is trading. We want to get to know them.'
'There are times you can spend just as much time talking about coming from a small town and ending up at big college,' than talking about anything finance-related Cooper said.
Cooper hammers home that the firm doesn't just want Ivy Leaguers and wants someone who can bring a different perspective to the table.
There's an unspoken rule at Goldman that women are not supposed to wear too much make-up.
So don't pile it on during the interview process.
And men, don't wear Ferragamo loafers -- you'll look like you're out of your league.
