GOLDMAN SACHS: If You Need To Recharge Your Phone, Stop By Our Headquarters

Sam Ro

If you live in the Battery Park City in lower Manhattan, then you probably don’t have power.

But Goldman Sachs does.  And they’ve opened their doors for people who need to charge their devices.

Below is the tweet from @GoldmanSachs.  The headquarters is on 200 West Street.  You’re gonna have to walk around to the back to plug in.

 

goldman sach

Photo: @GoldmanSachs

Here’s a map of the area courtesy of Google Maps:

goldman sachs

Photo: Google Maps

