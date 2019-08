Today Goldman Sachs is a revered financial institution — but it wasn’t always a powerhouse on Wall Street. Edward Morris, author of “Wall Streeters: The Creators and Corruptors of American Finance,” reveals the humble beginnings of the investment bank.

Produced by Graham Flanagan



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.