HEY GOLDMANITES: How Well Do You Know Your Bank?

How well do you know your bank, Goldmanites?
Ok sure, so you know the name of your CEO. But do you know the street on which the first ever Goldman Sachs office opened? Or what year the bank ventured into China?
Take our test to see how well you know the place you work.
What colour t-shirt was Lloyd Blankfein spotted wearing in the Hamptons last summer, and in which type of establishment?

For which company did Goldman Sachs lead an IPO in 1956, which was considered a massive coup for the bank?

What was the name of the Goldman Sachs partner arrested for insider trading connected to the Ivan Boesky scandal in 1987 and who was his mentor?

What was Goldman Sachs valued at when it went public in 1999, and how much is it worth now, by market cap?

1. Germany
2. Pine Street in New York City.
3. He was a commodities trader.
4. Bright pink, in an Italian restaurant.
5. Ford.
6. 39 years, between 1930 and 1969.
7. 1994.
8. Ed Forst, Global co-Head of Goldman's Investment Management Division.
9. Robert Freeman, whose mentor was Robert Rubin.
10. $33 billion in 1999; $84.71 billion today.
0-4: Tragic. You need to study up and commit to being a Goldmanite through and through. JP Morganers know more about your bank than you do.
5-7: Not a humiliation. You could get by on your knowledge, but you wouldn't want to find yourself in the same room as any Goldman vet yet.
8-9: Impressive. You're on you're way to a promotion.
10: Golden. The next Lloyd Blankfein.
