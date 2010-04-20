Lawyer Who Saved Bill Clinton From Impeachment, Brought In To Rescue Goldman Sachs

Photo: The White House

Goldman Sachs (GS) is bringing out the big guns in its defence against fraud charges form the SEC.According to POLITICO, the firm has hired Greg Craig, Barack Obama’s former White House Counsel, and one of the lawyers who saved Bill Clinton from being impeached.



Craig currently practices law at Skadden.

The big-gun lawyer doesn’t just serve Presidents.

From Wikipedia, a partial list of his clients:

Craig represented Senator Ted Kennedy during the 1991 rape trial of William Kennedy Smith.[8] (The Senator himself faced no charges in this trial.)

He represented the Cuban father of Elián González during the 2000 child custody dispute which ended when U.S. Marshals enforced court orders that the child be moved from the Florida home of relatives, where they had influenced the child to make a number of videos lashing out at his father.[9] The courts ultimately supported the father’s contention that the child should be returned to his custody, a decision father’s rights groups around the world greeted with overwhelming approval.

Craig represented United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan during the Volker Commission’s investigations in 2004 into the scandals involving the oil-for-food programme.

Recently, he represented Pedro Miguel González Pinzón, a Panamanian legislator wanted in the US for the murder in 1992 of a US soldier, and the attempted murder of another. The Dallas Morning News called on Senator Obama to ask Craig to choose between the campaign and involvement in the case.[10] Craig had earlier represented the Panamá government during the trial in 1990 of the former president, General Manuel Noriega[11] and had sought the return to Panamá’s treasury of funds stolen by Noriega.

