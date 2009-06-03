Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-SEC Chief Levitt

Goldman Sachs (GS) is establishing more ties with the public sector.



The bank — which is already the subject of conspiracy theories and the belief that it’s Washington DC’s favoured institution — has hired for SEC chief Arthur Levitt as an advisor.

It’s not a full-time gig, according to Reuters, and Levitt will still be doing work for other firms, like Carlyle. But Goldman isn’t worried too much about perception. It knows that for the time being the game is all about Washington, and navigating the new world of regulations coming down the pike.

Levitt has taken some heat for not having caught Madoff during his time at the SEC. For a good recent interview on that and some other topics, check out his conversation with NYT Magazine’s Deborah Soloman, from back in January.

