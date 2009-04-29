Goldman Sachs Hires Barney Frank Staffer To Be Its Lobbyist

The revolving door between Wall Street and Washington continues to, well, revolve.



In a move that will no doubt delight the Goldman Sachs (GS) conspiracy crowd, the firm has hired a staffer from Barney Frank’s office to be their top lobbyist in DC.

Tim Carney: Michael Paese, a registered lobbyist for the Securities Industries and Financial Markets Association since he left Frank’s committee in September, will join Goldman as director of government affairs, a role held last year by former Tom Daschle intimate, Mark Patterson, now the chief of staff at the Treasury Department. This is not Paese’s first swing through the Wall Street-Congress revolving door: he previously worked at JP Morgan and Mercantile Bankshares, and in between served as senior minority counsel at the Financial Services Committee.

